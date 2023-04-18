‘You are boom boom’: Shahid Afridi praises Iftikhar Ahmed

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi gave the title of “Boom Boom” to batter Iftikhar Ahmed following his heroic performance in the third T20I against New Zealand.

In a tweet, Shahid Afridi wrote he does not think of Iftikhar Ahmed as a “chacha (uncle)”, the latter’s nickname. He called him “Boom Boom” for his show in the fixture.

Shahid Afridi was disappointed that Iftikhar Ahmed could not take the side to victory and play a memorable inning.

You are not chacha for me @IftiAhmed221 you are boom boom but I wish that you had finished the match and make yourselves a memorable inning. Overall well played, it was good cricket over all, the fans enjoyed. Well done @TheRealPCB and thank you for coming @BLACKCAPS to 🇵🇰 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 17, 2023

Shahid Afridi stated that Pakistan and New Zealand played good cricket. He thanked Blackcaps for touring Pakistan for limited-over fixtures.

New Zealand beat Pakistan by four runs in the third game of the five-match series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Monday.

The visitors scored 163-5 after electing to bat. Skipper Tom Latham scored a half-century. He hit two sixes and seven fours on his way to 49-ball 64.

As far as Pakistan’s bowling was concerned, pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf took two wickets each.

Iftikhar Ahmed scored a half-century but his heroics went in vain as the side got all out for 159 in chase of the 164-run target on the final ball of the match.

The right-handed batter top-scored with 60 from 24 balls with the help of three fours and six maximums to his name.

Kiwi fast-bowler Jimmy Neesham took three wickets whereas pacer Adam Milne and spinner Rachin Ravindra bagged two wickets.

