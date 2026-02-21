Pak vs NZ: Weather report before T20 WC Super 8 clash

COLOMBO: The high-voltage T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand (Pak vs NZ) is set to take place today at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with the game scheduled to begin at 6:30pm.

While fans are eagerly awaiting the on-field contest, many are concerned about the weather conditions in Colombo on Saturday evening.

According to a local Meteorological Department official, light rainfall has been forecast after 1 pm in Colombo. However, officials have said the rain is unlikely to disrupt the match.

AccuWeather also forecasts rain in the afternoon and “a thunderstorm or two” possible later in the evening.

The chances of rain are expected to peak at around 3pm — nearly four hours before the start of play — and then decrease from 68% to about 20% by match time.

Although rainfall during the match appears unlikely, a damp outfield and high humidity levels could still pose challenges for players.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has predicted that Fakhar Zaman will return to the playing XI for Pakistan’s crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash against New Zealand, while Khawaja Nafay could be dropped.

Pakistan begin their Super Eight campaign today with a high-voltage encounter against New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Speaking on a Har Lamha Purjosh, Basit suggested that Fakhar’s experience and strong record against New Zealand make him a key option for the must-win match.

Shoaib Malik also highlighted Fakhar’s impressive track record against New Zealand, saying the left-hander has consistently performed well against them.

Kamran Akmal backed the call to include Fakhar, stressing that Pakistan must field their strongest possible XI in the Super Eight stage.