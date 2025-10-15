Shan lauds Pakistan’s epic first Test victory over South Africa

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood was over the moon as Pakistan registered an epic 93-run victory over the defending ICC World Test Champions, South Africa.

The win handed the hosts a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, marking a strong statement against one of the toughest red-ball sides in world cricket.

Reflecting on the swinging contest, he acknowledged South Africa’s fightback and credited his players for maintaining composure under pressure.

“There were a lot of challenges out in the middle. Credit to South Africa, they kept coming back, but we built enough margins to have the upper hand, and I’m glad we finished it off,” Shan said during the post-match presentation.

Shan also shed light on Pakistan’s tactical approach to turning pitches, emphasising the balance between spin and pace that proved decisive in Lahore.

Read More: Noman Ali stars as Pakistan sink South Africa in first Test

“Historically, we have always played on such surfaces. Even when we’ve gone spin-heavy, we included a seamer or two because we want reverse swing to come into play,” he said.

“Test cricket is a collective effort. Sajid was unlucky with his injury, and Noman is Noman,” he remarked, applauding the left-arm spinner’s stellar display.

Noman Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi were instrumental for the Men in Green in the second innings, sharing eight wickets to bowl South Africa out for 183.

Concluding his remarks, Shan Masood hailed the victory as a significant milestone for the side.

“There are a lot of positives to draw from this game. It’s a great opportunity to play against the team that won the WTC, and we closed it out with a win today. Now, we look forward to the next one,” he said.

Pakistan will now head to Rawalpindi, where the second and final Test of the series will be played from October 20 to 24.