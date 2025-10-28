Hendricks powers South Africa to 194

Reeza Hendricks’ 60 from 40 balls powered South Africa to a strong total against Pakistan in the first T20I here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Put in to bat, South Africa put on a strong batting display, racking up 194-9 in their 20 overs.

Openers Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks were off to a flyer, posting 44 in just 3.5 overs. The former rolled back the clock with his elegant stroke play, while the latter rose to the occasion with fine shots.

The dangerous stand eventually culminated in the introduction of Saim Ayub, removing De Kock after scoring 23 off 12 with the aid of five cracking fours.

Despite the wicket, the Proteas continued on their merry way with Tony de Zorzi taking Pakistani bowlers to the cleaners. The left-hander belted Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed for five fours and ended the powerplay with his side 74-1.

However, once Mohammad Nawaz was introduced into the attack, the scoring rate went down, and De Zorzi was stumped due to a clever piece of bowling. He made 33 from 16, striking five fours and a maximum. As a result, South Africa were 2-93 in 7.4 overs.

Mohammad Nawaz kept mounting pressure with an excellent bowling spell. He cut through the Proteas’ middle order, which pegged them back and allowed Pakistan to squeeze their scoring rate.

However, Hendricks held the innings together and struck a half-century, with wickets tumbling around him. He hit five fours and a six in his knock.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Nawaz remained the standout bowler, picking up three wickets in his quota of four overs.

Playing XIs

South Africa XI: Q de Kock†, RR Hendricks, T de Zorzi, D Brevis, MP Breetzke, D Ferreira*, GF Linde, C Bosch, LB Williams, N Burger, L Ngidi.

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Agha Salman*, Usman Khan†, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmeda