South Africa to bat first against Pakistan in tri-nation series encounter

KARACHI: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the virtual semi-final match of the tri-nation series at National Bank Stadium Karachi, ARY News reported.

The National Bank Stadium Karachi is hosting its first match after the recent renovation.

Pakistan is going with one change in their squad for the all-important decider with Saud Shakeel back in the side replacing Kamran Ghulam, Shakeel to bat at three for Pakistan.

Some big names are also back for South Africa with Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj included in the team for the big game along with Tony de Zorzi and Corbin Bosch

Pakistan and South Africa have played a total of 86 matches, with South Africa leading the head-to-head with 52 victories. Pakistan has won 33 matches, while one match ended without a result.

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed

South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

It is pertinent to note here that New Zealand beat Pakistan in the first game of the tri-nation series on the back of Glenn Phillips’s unbeaten ton after Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell’s fifties.

The winner of Pakistan-South Africa match will face New Zealand in the final on February 14 at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Meanwhile, left-arm fast bowler Akif Javed has been called up as a replacement for Haris Rauf in the tri-nation ODI series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday.

Haris Rauf has been advised to rest after sustaining a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall during Saturday’s match against New Zealand.

“The replacement is only for the tri-nation ODI series, as Haris Rauf is expected to be fully fit and available for selection for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025,” a PCB spokesperson said.