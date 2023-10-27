South Africa reveals reason of Kagiso Rabada’s absence in Pakistan match

Cricket South Africa revealed the reason for its star pacer Kagiso Rabada being rested for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Pakistan at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma had announced that Lungi Ngidi swapped Kagiso Rabada for the fixture after the toss but did not disclose the reason.

The Proteas confirmed that the right-arm pacer got sidelined from the fixture due to back spasms on the social media application X, formerly Twitter.

🪙 𝑻𝑶𝑺𝑺 🇵🇰Pakistan have won the toss & will bat first 🏏 Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out (lower back spasm)#PakvSA #CWC23 #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/v0p1kYBfQm — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 27, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that South Africa are chasing a 271-run target in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Pakistan. Green Shirts, electing to bat first, scored 270 with the side being aided by captain Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel’s half-centuries.

Saud Shakeel stood out from the rest with his run-a-ball 52. His knock included seven fours.

His 84-run partnership with Shadab Khan (43 off 36) was the saving grace as Pakistan were 5-141 in 39 overs.

Moreover, Babar Azam scored his third half-century of the tournament as he chipped in with his 50 off 65 balls with the help of four deliveries.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the standout bowler with his figures of 4-60. Marco Jansen returned with figures of 3-43 in nine overs.

