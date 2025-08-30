Pakistan survive Asif Khan's scare to beat UAE by 31 runs in tri-series

SHARJAH: Pakistan managed to survive a late scare from the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) Asif Khan to secure a 31-run victory in the second match of the tri-series.

The thrilling encounter saw Pakistan post a competitive total, only to be tested by a resilient fightback from Asif Khan, who almost pulled off an unlikely win for the UAE. Pakistan were well placed for a victory with big margin but Asif Khan, who came at number 6 with his side in deep trouble, had other desires.

Chasing 208, UAE looked out of the game and were reeling at 68-4 in the ninth over until Asif Khan’ played an astonishing innings that made things tense for Pakistan in the final overs.

Ultimately, the UAE could manage to score 176-8 in the allotted 20 overs.

For the hosts, Openers Muhammad Zohaib and skipper Muhammad Waseem added a crucial 39-run partnership but despite a solid start, the UAE were only able to score 79-4 in 10 overs with Asif Khan and Dhruv Parashar at the crease.

The pair steadied the innings with a 54-run partnership with Asif Khan taking the core aggressor role. As wickets fell around him, Asif Khan held his ground with aggressive stroke play, pushing Pakistan onto the back foot.

He eventually made 77 off 35 deliveries, hitting six mighty sixes and as many fours before being dismissed in the final over.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali picked up three wickets but leaked 47 runs in his four over while Mohammad Nawaz finished with a figures of 2-21 in his over quota.

Earlier batting first, Pakistan were bowled for 207 on the last ball of the final over.

UAE struck early as Sahibazada Farhan (8) was castled in the opening over. Despite the wicket, Pakistan upped the ante, scoring briskly until Fakhar Zaman’s departure.

Zaman (6) was bowled by left-arm spinner Haider Ali. As a result, Pakistan were reduced to 38.2 in 3.1 overs. However, Saim Ayub scored briskly and steadied the Green Shirts’ innings.

Meanwhile, the UAE struck at regular intervals, but it was unable to prevent Pakistan from scoring big. The previous match, half-century maker Salman Ali Agha (6) could not get going this time as he was caught behind.

Consequently, Pakistan were reduced to 74-3 in 7.5 overs. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub continued the charge and reached his fourth T20I half-century in the process.

He eventually departed on the third ball of the 12th over after playing an impressive knock which included four sixes and seven fours. At this stage, Pakistan were 104-4.

Following his departure, Hasan Nawaz upped the ante with a powerful knock. The right-hander batter tonked Haider Ali for three sixes in the over before getting dismissed.

He made 56 from 26 balls laced with half a dozen towering sixes and two fours.

Pakistan made two changes from the previous game against Afghanistan as Shaheen Shah Afridi and Harif Rauf have been left out.

The two pacers are replaced by Hassan Ali and Salman Mirza.

Pakistan Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hassan Ali, Salman Mirza and Sufiyan Muqeem.

UAE Playing XI

Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (c), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Ethan DSouza, Dhruv Parashar, Saghir Khan, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

Head-to-head in T20Is

Pakistan and UAE have faced each other just once in the past and the former won the Pak vs UAE match by seven wickets.

In the first match of the T20I tri-series on Friday, Pakistan, powered by captain Salman Agha’s fifty and a three-for by Haris Rauf, comfortably beat Afghanistan by 39 runs.