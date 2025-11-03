PakID App enables overseas Pakistanis register, transfer vehicles

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has introduced a new digital facility enabling overseas Pakistanis to complete vehicle registration and transfer processes through the PakID App on mobile. The process eliminates the need to visit Pakistani embassies or send powers of attorney for vehicle-related matters.

Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Director of Excise, Bilal Azam, said, “Now, for registration and transfer of the vehicle, they can download the PakID app. From there, they can record their biometrics, and we will ensure the vehicle’s transfer.”

Bilal Azam mentioned that submitting biometrics through the app would serve as proof of identity, making a separate Transfer Order (TO) form unnecessary. However, he urged both sellers and buyers to ensure proper documentation.

“When you sell any vehicle, please ensure that you sign your transfer letter and hand it over to the purchaser,” he said, adding that both biometric verification and a signed transfer letter were legal requirements.

In a new development, Azam has announced a crackdown on token tax defaulters in Islamabad. The Excise Department has suspended and canceled the registrations of several vehicles after issuing multiple public notices and newspaper advertisements.

“We have issued notices to defaulters from 1980 to 2000 and, after due process, cancelled their registrations,” Azam said. A reinstatement process is available for affected vehicle owners seeking to regularize their status, the Excise Director added.

This initiative represents a further advancement in Islamabad Excise’s extensive digital reforms, which are designed to offer efficiency, transparency, and convenience to both citizens and overseas Pakistanis.