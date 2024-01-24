25mln children out of schools in Pakistan, reveals education minister

The count of children in Pakistan who are not enrolled in school has surged to 25 million, revealed Caretaker Education Minister Madad Ali Sindhi.

Showing concerns about the increasing number of out-of-school children in the country, Jam Madad Ali Sindhi urged the parents to enroll their children in schools.

Stippened through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) will be given to the children to ease the burden from their parents, the minister said.

The education minister said the plight of schools in Islamabad has been improved. Without taking the name of the province, Sindhi said he visited the village of an education minister of a province and found girls studying by sitting on the floor.

According to the previous estimation, the number of Out-of-School Children in Pakistan was 22 million, meanwhile, in 2021 the cabinet was told that the number of Out-of-School Children was 18.7 million, while every four out of one child was out of school at that time which now increased drastically.

On the other hand, sources close to the development revealed that a total of 1.7 percent of the country’s GDP is spent on education, however, for improvement in the education sector the government needs to reserve at least 4 percent share.