Pakistan Shaheens win Rising Star Asia Cup Semi final by 5 runs against Sri Lanka A

DOHA: In a thrilling match, Pakistan Shaheens qualified for the final after clinching victory against Sri Lanka A by five runs in the Rising Star Asia Cup 2025 semi-final at Doha, Qatar on Friday.

Pakistan Shaheens will face Bangladesh A in the final on Sunday.

Chasing a challenging target of 154 runs, the Sri Lankans could only score 148 runs, losing the match against Pakistan Shaheens by five runs. Sufyan Muqeem and Saad Masood took three wickets each.

Milan Rathnayake’s 40-run innings went in vain, while Lasith Croospulle made 27 and Vishen Halambage scored 29 runs.

Notably, eight Sri Lankan players failed to reach double figures, and one was dismissed for a duck.

Batting first, the Pakistani Shaheens posted a total of 153 runs for nine wickets. Ghazi Ghouri was the highest scorer with 39, followed by Maaz Sadaqat (23) and Ahmed Daniyal (22) runs.

In the final over, Sri Lanka needed 15 runs. Ubaid Shah consecutively bowled two wide balls, and the Sri Lankans managed to score three runs off just one ball after Rathnayake, stepping back in his crease, hit a boundary.

Ubaid finally ensured Pakistan’s victory by dismissing Rathnayake LBW.

Six runs were required off the last ball, but the Sri Lankan player missed the delivery, and Pakistan qualified for the final.