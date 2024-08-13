Govt abolishes visa fee for 126 countries

ISLAMABAD: In a move to boost tourism in the country, the government of Pakistan has announced to abolish the visa fee for 126 countries, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to the news conference, the Federal Minister of Information – Attaullah Tarar – stated that the government revised its visa policy, according to which the visa fee has been waived for the citizens of 126 countries.

He asserted that the citizens interested to visit Pakistan will be issued a three month visa after submitting a simple visa form.

The federal minister highlighted Pakistan’s natural beauty, expressing the country’s desire to welcome more international tourists.

He mentioned that Pakistan is blessed with an abundance of natural and cultural wealth. As part of the government’s initiative to attract more visitors, citizens of Gulf countries will soon be able to enter Pakistan with just their passports and receive an immediate visa upon arrival.

Atta Tarar announced that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will host a drone show tomorrow, with 500 drones already in Pakistan for the event, which will take place at F-9 Park in Islamabad on the occasion of Independence Day.

He also shared that grand celebrations are being organized nationwide in honor of Independence Day. Following the Prime Minister’s instructions, a major Independence Day event will be held at F-9 Park.

The Information Minister emphasized that this will be a non-political event, with only the national flag of Pakistan on display. He added that security agencies will be informed about the expected influx of tourists into the country.