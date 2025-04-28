Pakistan ‘accelerates right-sizing’ to meet IMF conditions

The Pakistan government sped up the implementation of right-sizing policies to meet the targets set for the end of the current fiscal year, June 30, in line with International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions and objectives, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Credible sources told ARY News that the Pakistan government is ensuring the execution of actions under its right-sizing policy, with the third phase of the initiative nearing completion.

Sources said for the third phase, five ministries and divisions have been selected, including the Ministry of Finance, the Power Division, as well as the Ministries of Information & Broadcasting, National Heritage & Culture, and Education.

Proposals for the fourth phase of right-sizing are expected to be finalized within a week.

In this phase, five ministries/divisions have also been selected, including Railways, Communications, Poverty Alleviation, Social Protection, along with the Petroleum Division and the Revenue Division.

Moreover, the Pakistan government has initiated work for the fifth phase, selecting another set of five ministries and divisions, including the Ministries of Planning, Privatisation, and Economic Affairs, along with the Establishment and Cabinet Divisions.

Previously, the federal cabinet approved proposals for the second phase of right-sizing on January 1, 2025, and for the first phase on August 27, 2024.

According to sources, under the right-sizing policy so far, the federal government has abolished a total of 32,070 posts, while 7,826 additional positions have been canceled.