Pakistan accepts 48-hour ceasefire request from occupying Afghan Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday accepted a request from the occupying Afghan Taliban regime for a 48-hour temporary ceasefire, ARY News reported.

According to the Foreign Office, the ceasefire took effect at 6 p.m. and will remain in place for two days.

The ministry said both sides would utilize the 48-hour pause to hold constructive dialogue aimed at finding a peaceful and lasting resolution to ongoing tensions.

“The discussions will represent a sincere effort to find a positive path forward to resolve a complex but solvable issue,” the Foreign Office statement added.

"The two parties will engage in negotiations to seek a viable resolution to the complex issues, with a sincere effort to chart a positive path forward," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan security forces effectively repelled cross-border attacks by Afghan Taliban and Khawarij, as per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to Pakistan military’s public relations wing, the Afghan Taliban, Khawarij launched cowardly attacks at four locations in Spin Boldak during the early hours of October 15, but Pakistani forces effectively repelled all assaults.

The attacks were carried out from divided villages, showing complete disregard for civilian safety and local populations.

The Afghan Taliban also destroyed the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side of the border, which the ISPR said reflects a mindset opposed to mutual trade and tribal cooperation.

In the retaliatory action, 15 to 20 Taliban fighters were killed, and several others were injured, the ISPR said and added that intelligence reports indicate Taliban and Khawarij terroristes are regrouping at various staging points along the border.

The statement further revealed that in a separate incident on the night between October 14 and 15, terrorists attempted to attack Pakistani border posts in the Kurram Sector, but the attempt was successfully thwarted.

During the counter-operation, eight Afghan posts and six tanks were destroyed, resulting in the elimination of 25 to 30 Taliban and Khawarij terrorists.

The ISPR strongly rejected Taliban claims of initiating the conflict or capturing any Pakistani posts or equipment, terming such assertions “baseless propaganda.”

It reaffirmed that the Pakistan Army is fully prepared to deliver a strong and decisive response to any act of aggression, emphasizing that the armed forces remain steadfast in defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.