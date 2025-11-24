X transparency update uncovers foreign-backed anti-Pakistan campaign

Pakistan has accused foreign networks of running coordinated propaganda campaigns aimed at spreading misinformation, promoting unrest and fueling divisions within the country, following new revelations emerging from the latest update on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to reports, the platform’s recent transparency features have exposed multiple accounts operating from abroad that were falsely presenting themselves as human rights activists and defenders.

Authorities claim these X accounts were part of a calculated effort to malign Pakistan under the guise of advocating human rights in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The findings indicate that several accounts linked to Afghanistan, India and the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) were allegedly advancing foreign agendas. Officials further stated that Indian accounts promoting anti-Pakistan narratives, hate content and divisive rhetoric have also been traced.

Investigators revealed that many of these accounts were operating from India and other countries but used VPNs to disguise their true locations. Some accounts reportedly promoted extremist content, while others amplified political messaging designed to create discord inside Pakistan.

Authorities said the network included operators spreading misinformation about terrorism-related incidents, human rights issues, and political developments in Pakistan. They added that the activity demonstrates how foreign-based online “propaganda factories” have been working to mislead the international community and influence perceptions of Pakistan.

The report further claims that multiple political narratives circulating online were also being driven from outside Pakistan.

Officials emphasized that the exposure of these accounts has once again highlighted the role of foreign digital networks in spreading hate speech and destabilizing content. They said the revelations underscore the need for stronger international cooperation to combat deceptive online campaigns against sovereign states.