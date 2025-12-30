Pakistan condemns Israel’s recognition of ‘Somaliland’ at UNSC, calls it unlawful

Pakistan in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has strongly condemned the unilateral recognition by Israel of the “Somaliland” region of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Addressing the Council, Ambassador Usman Jadoon, Acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, dubbed Israel’s unilateral move as unlawful and a blatant violation of international law.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the unilateral and unlawful recognition by Israel of the “Somaliland” region of the Federal Republic of Somalia. It is a direct assault on Somalia’s internationally recognized borders and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law. The… pic.twitter.com/84tQaSLILg — Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN (@PakistanUN_NY) December 29, 2025

Usman Jadoon suggested that Israel’s act was a direct assault on Somalia’s internationally recognized borders. He stressed that the “Somaliland” region remains an integral, inseparable, and inalienable part of Somalia.

He emphasised that no external actor has either the legal standing or the moral authority to alter that fundamental reality.

“Pakistan’s unwavering and steadfast support to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” Usman Jadoon reaffirms Pakistan’s position.

He made it clear that a group of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries, including Pakistan, has unequivocally rejected Israel’s unlawful move and cautioned of its serious repercussions for peace and security.

Usman Jadoon, acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the UN, called on the UN Security Council and the broader international community to speak with one voice and reject all actions that undermine Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity.

The 22-member Arab League, a regional organization of Arab states in the Middle East and parts of Africa, rejects “any measures arising from this illegitimate recognition aimed at facilitating forced displacement of the Palestinian people or exploiting northern Somali ports to establish military bases,” Arab League UN Ambassador Maged Abdelfattah Abdelaziz told the council.