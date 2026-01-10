Pakistan advises nationals to avoid unnecessary travel to Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Office on Saturday in a travel advisory asked citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Iran amid growing unrest in the country.

“Pakistani citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran for their safety, until conditions improve,” FO said in a statement.

Pakistani nationals staying in Iran have been advised to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant, minimise non-essential travel and stay in regular contact with the Pakistani missions.

Pakistan embassy in Tehran has formed a crisis management unit for citizens.

Pakistan’s Ambassador in Tehran Mudassir Tipu has said that the national could contact the crisis management unit.

The Embassy has also issued five contact numbers, which remains opens round the clock, Pakistan’s envoy in Tehran said.

The embassy has also released details of the crisis management unit at its social media page.

Protests continuing in Iran in a movement sparked by anger over the rising cost of living, leading to authorities imposing internet restrictions.