Pakistan-Afghan Taliban Istanbul talks end inconclusively

ISLAMABAD: The second round of talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban ended in Istanbul without any conclusion, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

The discussions followed a truce brokered last weekend in Doha with the mediation of Qatar and Turkey, though the specific terms of that temporary understanding remain unclear.

In Istanbul, negotiators were expected to finalize the mechanisms agreed in Doha to ensure lasting peace and prevent cross-border attacks. However, according to diplomatic sources, the talks stalled due to the non-serious and inflexible approach of the Afghan Taliban delegation, which showed little willingness to address Pakistan’s key security concerns.

Despite extensive discussions on multiple issues, Afghan representatives reportedly refused to provide written assurances regarding action against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups operating from Afghan territory.

Diplomatic insiders said Pakistan demanded written guarantees and verifiable measures from the Taliban to ensure that Afghan soil would not be used for terrorism against Pakistan. The Afghan side, however, remained non-committal and avoided giving concrete undertakings.

Sources further revealed that mediators and host nations acknowledged Pakistan’s security concerns, recognizing them as legitimate and crucial for regional peace and stability.

During the high-level dialogue, Pakistan’s delegation delivered a firm and final message to the Afghan Taliban, warning that the continued sheltering or patronage of terrorist organizations would not be tolerated. Islamabad made it clear that any terrorist attack originating from Afghan soil would be met with a strong and proportionate response from Pakistan’s armed forces.

Pakistan also conveyed that it reserves the right to target terrorist sanctuaries inside Afghanistan if cross-border attacks continue, sources added.

Meanwhile, diplomatic mediators expressed hope that further engagement between the two sides would continue in the coming weeks, as friendly countries would make renewed efforts to bridge differences and achieve a meaningful outcome.