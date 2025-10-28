Pakistan-Afghan Taliban talks resume in Istanbul after mediators' renewed push

ISTANBUL: The fourth round of talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban resumed in Istanbul on Tuesday, marking a last-ditch effort to revive negotiations that had earlier broken down, ARY News reported, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the report, the discussions entered their fourth consecutive day amid renewed mediation efforts by Qatar and Türkiye, who played a key role in bringing both sides back to the table following a truce brokered in Doha over the weekend.

Unconfirmed reports earlier suggested that the talks had ended without any conclusion. However, hosts and mediators from Qatar and Türkiye persuaded both delegations to resume discussions aimed at easing border tensions and restoring regional stability.

Diplomatic sources said that despite marathon sessions lasting more than 18 hours on Monday, the talks had appeared to reach an impasse. Tuesday’s session was described by insiders as a “final attempt” to reach any form of understanding.

Sources revealed that Afghan representatives refused to provide written assurances regarding action against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant groups operating from Afghan territory.

Pakistan, on the other hand, demanded verifiable guarantees from the Taliban that Afghan soil would not be used for terrorism against Pakistan. The Afghan side, however, remained non-committal and avoided making concrete commitments.

Mediators also acknowledged Pakistan’s security concerns, recognizing them as legitimate and critical for regional peace and stability.

During the high-level dialogue, Pakistan’s delegation delivered a clear and firm message to the Afghan Taliban, warning that continued shelter or support for terrorist groups would not be tolerated. Islamabad emphasised that any future terrorist attack originating from Afghan territory would draw a strong and proportionate response from Pakistan’s armed forces.

Pakistan also reiterated that it reserves the right to target terrorist sanctuaries inside Afghanistan if cross-border attacks persist, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Diplomatic mediators expressed hope that further engagement between the two sides would bear fruit, as friendly nations are pushing renewed efforts to bridge differences and achieve a sustainable outcome.