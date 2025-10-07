Pakistan-Afghanistan AFC Asian Cup qualifier clash in limbo

The AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 2027 clash between Pakistan and Afghanistan, scheduled for October 9, is facing uncertainty as the Afghan National team has yet to receive its visas.

The match is scheduled to be played at the Jinnah Stadium of the Pakistan Sports Complex in the federal capital.

Sources privy to the matter have said that some players and officials are yet to receive their visas for the game.

Sources further informed that if visas are not issued, a visa-on-arrival option will be used, and due to the delay, the match schedule will be adjusted via a press conference.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced ticket details for Pakistan’s upcoming AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifier home fixture against Afghanistan.

The match, which will be broadcast live on A Sports, will begin at 2 pm, with stadium gates opening at 12 noon.

According to the press release, tickets will be available exclusively through Bookme.pk, with the following categories and prices: Premium Plus: Rs 4,000, Premium: Rs 1,500, and First Class: Rs 750.

Following the home leg, the Pakistan national team will travel to Kuwait for the away fixture against Afghanistan on October 14.