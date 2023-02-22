Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to address scourge of terrorism

KABUL: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to effectively address the threat of terrorism posed by various entities and organisations, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The understanding was reached during meetings between senior leadership of Afghan government and a high-level Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif in Kabul on Wednesday.

The delegation met senior Afghan leadership, including Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Beradar Akhund, Defence Minister Mawlavi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani and Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

During the interaction, both the sides agreed to collaborate to effectively address the threat of terrorism posed by various entities and organizations, a Foreign Office statement said.

Matters related to the growing threat of terrorsim in the region, particularly from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Islamic State Khorasan Province, came under discussion.

Both sides also agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields to further enhance the fraternal relations between the two countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif arrived in Kabul for talks with officials of the interim Afghan government on security-related matters.

The delegation includes Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan, and Kabul mission head Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani.

