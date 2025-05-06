Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to boost high-level contacts

Pakistan and Afghanistan significance of keeping high-level contacts in order to cultivate long-term cooperation in order to advance peace and security both inside and outside of the region.

The understanding to this effect reached during a telephonic conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, as per a statement issued here.

With an emphasis on trade, connectivity, economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and reactivating political consultative mechanisms, the leaders expressed satisfaction with the rate of progress made in bilateral relations between the two countries since the Deputy Prime Minister’s visit to Afghanistan on April 19, 2025.

The Deputy Prime Minister also briefed the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister on recent provocation and illegal and unilateral measures by India against Pakistan. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

On the occasion, the Acting Afghan Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s proactive steps to ease trade and facilitate travel. He also extended an invitation to the Deputy Prime Minister to visit Afghanistan again.

The Acting Afghan Foreign Minister conveyed prayers and best wishes for the government and people of Pakistan.