Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to ceasefire in Doha talks, confirms Qatari foreign ministry

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to a ceasefire, following 13 hours of negotiations held in Doha.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry’s statement, both sides also agreed to establish a permanent mechanism for mutual peace and stability. A follow-up meeting will be held in the coming days to ensure the implementation and sustainability of the ceasefire.

Statement | Pakistan and Afghanistan Agree to an Immediate Ceasefire During a Round of Negotiations in Doha#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/fPXvn6GaU6 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) October 18, 2025

The statement asserted that these measures will contribute to strengthening peace, security, and stability between the two brotherly Islamic nations, and help lay the foundation for ending border tensions and promoting lasting regional peace.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed the development on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the ceasefire agreement marks an end to terrorist activity from Afghan soil into Pakistan.

پاکستان اور افغانستان کے مابین سیز فائر کا معاہدہ طے پاگیا۔ پاکستان کی سرزمین پہ افغانستان سے دھشت گردی کا سلسلہ فی الفور بند ھوگا۔ دونوں ھمسایہ ملک ایک دوسرے کی سرزمین کا احترام کریں گے الحمدوللہ

25اکتوبر کو استنبول میں دوبارہ وفود میں ملاقات ھو گی۔ اور تفصیلی معاملات بات ھوگی۔… pic.twitter.com/OKNbRuXEPU — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) October 18, 2025

He added that both neighboring countries have agreed to respect each other’s territorial sovereignty, and revealed that delegations will meet again in Istanbul on October 25 for follow-up discussions.

Khawaja Asif also expressed gratitude to Qatar and Türkiye for facilitating the peace process.

The first round of talks took place yesterday in Doha, hosted by Qatari Intelligence Chief Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khalifa.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, assisted by senior security officials, while the Afghan delegation was headed by Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob.