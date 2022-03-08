Pakistan, Afghanistan allow free movement of trucks

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have approved the free movement of each other’s trucks from the border crossing, ARY News reported.

Dawood took to Twitter to announce the historical development on the regional connectivity front. The free moment of the trucks will commence from March 21.

We have finally done it! Historical development on regional connectivity front! We wish to share that 🇵🇰 Pakistan & 🇦🇫 Afghanistan have allowed free movement of each other’s trucks between the two countries and cross stuffing w.e.f. 21 March, 2022 via 1/3 — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) March 8, 2022

Abdul Razak Dawood said Afghan transporters can obtain TAD from Pakistan Embassy at Kabul & Consulate in Kandahar, while transporters from Pakistan can obtain TAD from Consulates in Peshawar & Quetta.

“This is a historic development and will go a long way in enhancing our connectivity & trade relations with Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond,” Dawood tweeted.

This is a historic development and will go a long way in enhancing our connectivity & trade relations with Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond. 3/3@aliya_hamza @mincompk #Pakistan #Afghanistan #Trade #Exports #commerce — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) March 8, 2022

