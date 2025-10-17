Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to extend ceasefire— Talks to continue in Doha: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to extend their ceasefire by 48 hours, with both sides pledging to maintain peace until the conclusion of the upcoming talks in Doha.

According to Reuters, a Pakistani delegation has reportedly arrived in Qatar’s capital to participate in negotiations aimed at defusing recent border tensions and preventing further escalation between the two neighbours.

However, security sources in Islamabad denied reports that the Pakistani delegation is already in Doha, calling them “baseless.” The sources clarified that the delegation is still in Pakistan and is scheduled to depart for Doha tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, Reuters quoted sources saying that a delegation from the Afghan interim government is expected to reach Doha on Saturday to join the discussions.

The extension of the Pak-Afghan ceasefire comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts to stabilize the volatile border situation following several deadly clashes earlier this month.

Officials hope that the Doha talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan will help pave the way for a long-term de-escalation framework and strengthen regional security cooperation.

The initial 48-hour Pak-Afghan ceasefire, which was due to expire at 6 p.m. today, has now been extended until the conclusion of the Doha negotiations aimed at restoring calm and preventing further hostilities along the frontier.

The Pak-Afghan ceasefire had been brokered earlier this week following intense clashes along the border, which saw Pakistani forces repelling multiple attacks launched from Afghan territory.

According to the Foreign Office, the ceasefire took effect at 6 p.m. and remained in place for two days.

The ministry said both sides would utilize the 48-hour pause to hold constructive dialogue aimed at finding a peaceful and lasting resolution to ongoing tensions.

“The discussions will represent a sincere effort to find a positive path forward to resolve a complex but solvable issue,” the Foreign Office statement added.

On the same day, security forces in Pakistan effectively repelled cross-border attacks by Afghan Taliban and Khawarij, as per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to Pakistan military’s public relations wing, the Afghan Taliban, Khawarij launched cowardly attacks at four locations in Spin Boldak during the early hours of October 15, but Pakistani forces effectively repelled all assaults.

The attacks were carried out from divided villages, showing complete disregard for civilian safety and local populations.

The Afghan Taliban also destroyed the Pak-Afghan Friendship Gate on their side of the border, which the ISPR said reflects a mindset opposed to mutual trade and tribal cooperation.