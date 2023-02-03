Pakistan, Afghanistan sign Convention for Avoidance of Double Taxation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Afghanistan signed a Convention for the Avoidance of Double Taxation during the third round of negotiations at Federal Bureau Revenue (FBR) headquarters, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the Pakistani delegation signed a convention for the avoidance of double taxation with the Afghanistan delegation during the third round of negotiations at FBR headquarters.

After detailed discussions, the participants of both sides agreed on a consensus document, which was later signed by the heads of both delegations. The talks between the two delegations were held in a friendly atmosphere.

FBR Chairman Asim Ahmad expressed optimism that the consensus document will further strengthen economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

