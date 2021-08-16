Pakistan urges international community to play role in Afghanistan crisis

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri Monday said that the international community should play its collective role in resolving the Afghanistan issue, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the spokesman, Pakistan is currently reviewing the developments in Afghanistan and it is important for all Afghan leaders to work together in paving way for sustainable peace and stability in the country.

“Pakistan has stressed the need for stability in Afghanistan through political settlement,” Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said and added that the country would continue to play its constructive role for peace in Afghanistan.

“We hope that our efforts would help Afghanistan in achieving peace and sustainable progress,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday to discuss matters of national security in the wake of the current situation in Afghanistan.

According to PM Office, the NSC session will start at 3:00 pm here in Islamabad. The meeting will discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and the security situation in the region.

The meeting will be attended by the services chiefs, intelligence officials and civilian leadership, said sources.

The Taliban entered Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday and said they expected to take power within days. Taliban fighters were reaching the capital “from all sides,” a senior Afghan interior ministry official told Reuters.

However, there were no reports of fighting.