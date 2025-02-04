Gulbadin Naib opens up about cricket’s greatest rivalry

Afghanistan’s white-ball cricket star Gulbadin Naib opened up about cricket’s greatest rivalry in the latest interview.

Speaking to CricTracker, Gulbadin Naib praised the DP World ILT20 as a significant stage for Afghan cricketers to showcase their talent.

Representing Dubai Capitals in the ongoing 2025 season, Naib played a pivotal role in his team’s qualification for the playoffs with a stellar 25-ball 47 and a crucial wicket in their victory over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on February 2.

Naib also expressed his admiration for playing alongside cricketing legend David Warner, acknowledging the valuable lessons he has gained from sharing the dressing room with such an accomplished player.

When asked about the intensity of rivalries, Gulbadin Naib candidly picked Pakistan-Afghanistan as a fiercer contest than India-Afghanistan, citing the passion and excitement among fans whenever the two sides clash.

The Afghan all-rounder recalled the electrifying atmospheres in India, Pakistan, and Dubai whenever Afghanistan faces these cricketing giants, emphasizing the importance of playing against top teams to enhance Afghanistan’s cricketing standards.

Looking ahead to the Champions Trophy 2025, where Afghanistan is grouped with Australia, South Africa, and England, Gulbadin Naib acknowledged the tournament’s competitive nature.

While confident in his team’s abilities, he recognized that all eight teams in the event are formidable, given their qualification through strong performances in the ODI World Cup.