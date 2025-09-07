PCB announces tri-series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced a tri-series to be played between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

According to the schedule, the series will run from 17 to 29 November. The opening two matches will take place in Rawalpindi, while the remaining fixtures, including the final on 29 November, will be held in Lahore.

As per the schedule, each team will face the other twice in the six-match group stage.

The top two sides will then qualify for the final, set for 29 November at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, bringing the tournament total to seven matches.

Also Read: Schedule for South Africa’s tour of Pakistan announced

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule for the home series against South Africa going to be played in October and November this year.

With the announcement, international cricket will be making a return to Faisalabad after 17 years.

South Africa’s tour of Pakistan will feature two Tests, three T20 Internationals (T20Is) and three One Day Internationals (ODIs)

“Pakistan’s new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 will begin on 12 October, when they host the 2023-25 ICC World Test Champions South Africa for a two-Test-match series,” the PCB’s press release read.

The first Test is scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from 12 to 16 October, which will also be the first five-day match at the stadium since its complete renovation earlier this year to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This will be South Africa’s first Test tour to Pakistan since January 2021, when they lost a two-Test match series 2-0 to the hosts.

The second Test match is scheduled to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 20 to 24 October.

“At the conclusion of the red-ball matches, both sides will feature in three T20Is from 28 October to 1 November, with the first T20I taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the remaining two T20Is will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium.”

The tour will conclude with three ODIs taking place from 4 to 8 November at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. This will be the first ODI at the stadium in 17 years, with Pakistan having beaten Bangladesh by seven wickets at the venue on 11 April 2008.

Complete Schedule

12-16 October: First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

20-24 October: Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

28 October: First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

31 October: Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 November: Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 November: First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

6 November: Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

8 November: Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad