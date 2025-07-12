Pakistan-Afghanistan trade nears $1bn in first half of 2025

PESHAWAR: Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan reached $989 million in the first six months of 2025, according to data released by the Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

During this period, Afghan exports to Pakistan totaled $277 million, while imports from Pakistan stood at $712 million.

Afghanistan’s primary exports to Pakistan included cotton, coal, onions, tomatoes, raisins, mung beans, and talc stone. In return, Afghanistan imported goods such as Sella rice, pharmaceutical products, sugar, cotton textiles, and raw materials for its industrial sector from Pakistan.

Officials on both sides view the trade volume as a sign of improving economic ties despite ongoing regional challenges.

Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, highlighted the trade composition, emphasizing the importance of these exchanges for both economies.

Afghanistan’s TOLO news reports that Afghan exports to Pakistan have shown improvement compared to the same period last year.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment noted that trade is currently being conducted through the Chaman, Spin Boldak, Torkham, and Dand Patan crossings.

Khan Jan Alokozai, a board member of the Chamber, stated that while the Ghulam Khan route remains closed, the overall trade situation is better than last year.

Mirwais Haji Zada, First Deputy of the Agriculture and Livestock Chamber, urged the Afghan government to enhance economic ties with Pakistan. “Pakistan is a vital market for Afghanistan, and many of their agricultural products are not available locally. Constructive engagement is necessary to strengthen trade relations,” he said.