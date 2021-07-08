Pakistan, Afghanistan extend transit trade agreement for six months

KABUL/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have extended their transit trade agreement for six months in a virtual ceremony chaired by Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Afghan Minister for Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmad Faizi Ghoryani, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A virtual ceremony was organised for the signing of Protocol-VI of Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) 2010 to extend it for six months. Abdul Razak Dawood and Nisar Ahmad Faizi Ghoryani chaired the virtual ceremony which was also attended by Secretary Commerce of Pakistan and Deputy Commerce Minister of Afghanistan.

During the ceremony, the Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan and Trade & Investment Counsellor in Kabul have represented the country in the ceremony held at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in Kabul, according to a press release issued from the Afghan capital.

It read that the extension was essential to facilitate the uninterrupted flow of transit trade between the two countries and to provide sufficient time to technical teams to conclude negotiations on the new APTTA 2021.

The ministers from neighbouring countries appreciated the work of technical teams for the progress attained so far in the negotiations.

They directed the technical teams to forge consensus on the outstanding issues in the new APTTA 2021, to ensure its conclusion, signing and notification at the earliest for the benefit of trade, transit, investment and connectivity between the two brotherly countries.

The ministers also agreed to meet in Kabul on the sidelines of the 9th APTTCA meeting to push forward the negotiations on APTTA 2021 and also to hold a business & investment conference in August 2021.