Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan discuss ways to improve regional connectivity

ISLAMABAD: The commerce ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan and Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan co-chaired the first trilateral meeting, aimed at strengthening economic ties, regional cooperation and connectivity.

According to a statement, the meeting focused on boosting trade relations among the three nations while discussions centered around reducing trade barriers, simplifying customs procedures, and promoting smoother cross-border trade.

The ministers explored investment prospects in various sectors which would open up avenues for joint ventures, public-private partnerships, and increased foreign direct investment.

Recognising the importance of regional connectivity, they discussed ways to enhance transportation networks and promote infrastructure development to facilitate the movement of goods.

“The trilateral cooperation is expected to stimulate economic growth in all three countries. By leveraging their strengths and resources, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan can tap into new markets and expand their economies.” said Dr Gohar Ejaz, the Commerce Minister of Pakistan.

“By promoting economic interdependence and cooperation, we can build a foundation for sustainable development and prosperity in the region,” he added.

Gohar Ejaz said that the trilateral meeting marks an important step towards closer economic cooperation and sets the stage for increased trade, investment, and connectivity, benefiting all three countries and paving the way for a prosperous and integrated region.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akthar also met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Khodjaev Abdukhakomovich.

The meeting centered around the discussions aimed at bolstering bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, encompassing areas such as finance, revenue, and broader economic strategies.

Both dignitaries expressed mutual commitment to fostering a robust partnership, leveraging shared strengths for sustained regional growth and prosperity, said a statement issued by finance ministry.