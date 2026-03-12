Pakistan to overhaul agricultural research system

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research of Pakistan, Rana Tanveer Hussain, chaired a high-level meeting to discuss major reforms to the country’s agricultural research system.

The meeting held with the chairman of the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), Dr Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi, focused on modernising research institutions and improving coordination to boost productivity, food security and agricultural exports.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said Pakistan’s research framework needed urgent restructuring to meet international standards. He noted that overlapping responsibilities between federal and provincial research bodies had created inefficiencies, while many institutions continued to operate in isolation.

He stressed that research must move beyond siloed structures and adopt cross-disciplinary approaches, ensuring practical and commercially viable outcomes.

The minister also stressed the need to improve technology transfer and speed up the commercialisation of research, noting that some innovations, including vaccines, have historically taken years to reach the market, whereas they should ideally be commercialized within months.

On this occasion, Chairman PARC, Dr Syed Murtaza Hassan Andrabi noted that the quality and quantity of human resources in the system have been compromised over time, limiting its ability to achieve high-impact results.

He added that national research programmes should be closely aligned with food security goals and export targets.

As part of the reforms, officials discussed plans for a digital platform to act as a centralised repository for agricultural research data. The proposed system, known as the Digital NARIS Platform, would allow researchers and institutions to share information and collaborate more effectively.

Dr Andrabi also announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Committee under the PARC board. The committee will meet quarterly to review scientific priorities and measure research performance against global standards.

The committee will comprise 50 percent foreign experts, including specialists from CAAS and other leading international institutions.

The Minister reiterated that the reform aims to reposition Pakistan’s agricultural research system as a strategic enabler, moving away from budget-driven accountability to an impact-focused model that measures performance based on productivity, adoption of technology, commercialization, and export growth.

He emphasized the need for robust coordination between all research bodies, systematic international partnerships, and merit-based human capital development to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and scientific excellence.

Under the reform, Pakistan will establish Centers of Excellence focusing on climate-resilient crops, livestock improvement, advanced food processing, AI and precision agriculture, and sustainable land, water, and energy management.

These centers are designed to encourage innovation, accelerate commercialization of research, and position Pakistan as a regional leader in agricultural science and technology.

Concluding the meeting, Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said the reforms aimed to transform Pakistan’s agricultural research network into a globally competitive system capable of delivering practical solutions for farmers and strengthening the country’s food security.