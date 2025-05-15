Pakistan agriculture sector being developed on modern lines: PM Sharif

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has said the agriculture sector is being developed on modern lines to achieve agricultural self-reliance.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Thursday to review process of reforms in the agriculture sector. The meeting was also attended by Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Musadiq Malik and others.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the government would harness the vast potential of the agriculture sector for rapid economic development.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to ensure provision of agricultural loans to farmers on easy terms. He also instructed to focus on agricultural research in order to enhance national growth.

To address environmental concerns, PM Sharif also underlined the importance of forestation as a critical measure to combat climate change. He stressed the integration of forestry with agricultural expansion for broader ecological balance.

PM Shehbaz Sharif instructed the formulation of a National Agricultural Innovation Plan and a comprehensive regulatory framework for the sector.

He also urged the provision of agricultural loans on easy terms, enhanced focus on research, and a collaborative approach involving all stakeholders for policy development.

Recommendations from the dedicated working group on agricultural reforms were presented during the meeting, paving the way for targeted action in the coming months.