Next time, the score will be 60-0, Pakistan Air Force warns India

KARACHI: Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan issued a strong warning to India on Saturday, stating that, “Next time, the score will not be 6-0 but 60-0, Insha Allah (God willing).”

The statement came during the Change of Guard ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, marking the 60th Defence and Martyrs’ Day of Pakistan.

A smartly turned-out contingent of cadets from the PAF Academy Asghar Khan took over guard duties at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Asghar Khan, Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan Sitara-e-Imtiaz military was the chief guest at the ceremony. He laid wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid and recorded impressions in impression.

In his address, Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of the 1965 war, who laid down their lives defending the motherland from the enemy. He reaffirmed the armed forces’ commitment to protect Pakistan’s territorial integrity, vowing that no sacrifice would be spared in the defense of the country.

“Pakistan is a peace-loving and progressive nation,” he said, “but our desire for peace should never be mistaken for weakness.”

He vowed that all the ill designs of the enemy would be foiled, adding that the armed forces are fully prepared to thwart all hostile intentions. He warned India that, Insha Allah, next time the score will not be limited to 6-0, but with the help of Allah it will be 60-0.

Referencing the Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, he noted that the Pakistan Air Force had demonstrated its capabilities by responding decisively and successfully, evoking the spirit and courage displayed during the 1965 war. “The enemy faced humiliation, and it served as a reminder that when the armed forces and the nation stand united, no power in the world can defeat us,” he added.

Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan also highlighted the rapid modernization of the Pakistan Air Force, calling it a next-generation force equipped with cutting-edge technologies.

“The PAF has excelled in modern technologies, including advanced weapon systems, aviation, space, artificial intelligence (AI), and information technology (IT),” he said. “This progress has earned the PAF a distinguished place among the top air forces in the world.”

Notably, Pakistan had shot down six Indian military jets, including Rafale fighters, during the recent clash in May in response to Indian attacks on its territory.