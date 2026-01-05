Pakistan Airport Authority inks Jet fuel supply agreement with PSO

KARACHI: The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) has signed an agreement with Pakistan State Oil (PSO) for the supply of jet fuel for its aircraft, ARY News reported on Monday.

Under the agreement, the Pakistan Airport Authority will receive aviation-grade fuel for its two flight inspection aircraft.

The authority said that Pakistan State Oil will ensure the timely availability of fuel for aircraft operated by the airport authority.

The Pakistan Airport Authority stated that the agreement will help ensure the provision of safe and reliable air navigation services at airports across the country. It added that the authority currently operates two aircraft used for calibration purposes.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) facilitates around 400 to 450 overflights through Pakistan’s airspace every day. Overflight charges are calculated based on the aircraft’s maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), ranging between $0.44 and $1.30 per kilometer. PAA does not levy any taxes on passengers; excise duties are imposed and collected directly by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In addition to overflight and landing-related charges, PAA collects airport charges from departing passengers—both domestic and international—at the rate of PKR 600 for domestic and PKR 4,600 for international departures. These charges form a vital part of PAA’s revenue stream and are reinvested into enhancing airport infrastructure, passenger services, and operational efficiency.

The funds are utilized for terminal improvements, expansion of facilities, modernization of equipment, and ensuring a safe, comfortable, and seamless passenger experience at all airports under PAA’s management.

Landing charges are determined according to the aircraft’s MTOW, while parking charges are applied on a per-ton, per-hour basis, with the first two hours being free for both domestic and international aircraft. There are no separate takeoff or double-charge provisions.