Pakistan Airports Authority denies increase in overflight traffic and revenue

KARACHI: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has rejected media reports claiming a surge in overflight traffic and daily earnings of around $800,000 due to tensions in the Middle East.

Several reports suggested that the security situation in the Middle East had forced international airlines to adjust flight routes, leading to a 15% increase in traffic over Pakistan’s airspace, with more than 700 flights passing through daily, and boosting PAA revenues.

However, PAA clarified that the reported 15% increase is incorrect. The authority stated that there was only a temporary rise in air traffic following regional tensions, which air traffic controllers handled efficiently. Before the escalation, Pakistan’s airspace handled around 650 overflights daily, and normal fluctuations in traffic are routine.

The authority also emphasised that overflight revenue depends on multiple factors, including the number of flights, distances, and navigation charges.

Any claims of a permanent increase in overflights or multi-million-dollar earnings are mere speculation. PAA confirmed that Pakistan’s airspace remains safe and fully operational for international flights.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways has announced the resumption of flights to Pakistan starting 6 March to lift passengers amid Middle East tensions following Iran-Israel conflict.

The airline announced to restore operations at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports.

In addition to Pakistan, the carrier will also resume flights to over 50 stations worldwide, including destinations in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Central Asia.

Etihad Airways has finalised its flight schedule for the period from 6 to 19 March, ensuring passengers can travel safely and efficiently despite ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East.