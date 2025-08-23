Pakistan Airports Authority to construct new airport in Faisalabad

KARACHI: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has announced plans to construct a new airport in Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the authority, proposals have been invited for consultancy services to prepare the design, master plan, and feasibility study of the project.

Companies interested in providing consultancy services have been asked to submit their applications by October 12, the PAA said.

