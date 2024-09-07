Pakistan airports to go paperless with ERP system

In a positive development, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has decided to transition all operations to an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, abolishing the use of paper entirely.

The decision aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s directives to digitize government institutions and improve efficiency.

The PAA’s ERP system, soon to be fully functional, will streamline processes, enhance data management, and promote a sustainable working environment.

The PM’s e-office initiative aims to increase transparency and efficiency within the government.

All government officers are required to conduct file work through the e-office system, with the PM Office staff already completing their training. A progress report on the e-office implementation is expected within the next two weeks.

Last month, PM Shehbaz Sharif instructed the Ministry of Information Technology and other relevant departments to implement the e-office system in all government offices.

“There should be no file work conducted without the e-office system starting next month,” the PM stated.