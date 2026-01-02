Pakistan allows Bangladesh's Biman Airlines to resume direct operations

KARACHI: Pakistan has granted permission to Biman Bangladesh Airlines to operate direct flights, ARY News reported on Friday, citing well-informed sources.

According to sources within the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan, approval has been given for direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Following formal government clearance, the Director General of the CAA authorised the commencement of these direct operations.

Sources said that, initially, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has been granted permission to operate flights for a three-month period, up to 30 March 2026.

The CAA confirmed that the Bangladeshi carrier will be allowed to use Pakistan’s airspace along approved routes and will be required to strictly adhere to designated flight paths within Pakistani airspace.

Slot approval at Karachi Airport has also been granted, and the airline will be required to share full flight details with the airport authorities.

The CAA stated that the move is expected to strengthen and promote the aviation sectors of both Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Ties between Islamabad and Dhaka are improving specially after ouster of Sheikh Hasina Wajid as premier.

In November, 2025, the International Crimes Tribunal, Bangladesh’s domestic war crimes court located in the capital Dhaka, delivered the verdict amid tight security and in Hasina’s absence after she fled to India in August 2024.

Sheikh Hasina Wajid got a life sentence under charges for crimes against humanity and the death sentence for the killing of several people during the uprising.

There was cheering and clapping in the court after the death sentence was pronounced.

The verdict can be appealed in the Supreme Court.