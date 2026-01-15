Pakistan amends used vehicles import policy

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has amended the import policy for used vehicles, abolishing the personal baggage scheme amid rising inflows that were putting pressure on local automobile manufacturers.

The government has endorsed amendments approved by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to the Import Policy Order (IPO) 2022. Following the approval, the Ministry of Commerce has issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) to formally notify the changes.

Under the revised policy, only the Transfer of Residence and Gift schemes will remain applicable for importing used vehicles, while the personal baggage scheme has been discontinued.

According to the new rules, imported vehicles will be non-transferable for one year, meaning they cannot be sold or transferred to another person during this period.

The government has also extended the permissible import period for vehicles from 700 days to 850 days.

The policy maintains that the maximum age of imported vehicles is capped at three years from the date of manufacture. Additionally, minimum safety and environmental standards will now be mandatory for all imported used vehicles.

Under the Transfer of Residence Scheme, vehicles must be imported from the same country where the overseas Pakistani is residing.

