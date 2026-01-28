Pakistan, Australia eye deeper mining cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Australia have discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the mining and gemstones sectors, amid growing international interest in Pakistan’s mineral resources.

The Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, met the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Timothy Kane, on Tuesday. The talks between both officials focused on avenues for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the mining and gemstone sectors.

Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik highlighted Pakistan’s largely untapped mineral reserves, particularly in the Tethyan Belt, and proposed an intergovernmental agreement to provide a structured framework for cooperation between the two countries.

He also outlined government efforts to formalise the gemstones sector, describing it as a potential source of exports, value addition and employment.

The Australian High Commissioner noted that Australian companies are already involved in the Reko Diq copper and gold project, and said more firms had expressed interest in joining the venture.

He added that Australian companies would be encouraged to participate in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum.

Timothy Kane said the global demand for copper and gold driven in part by the energy transition had increased international attention on Pakistan’s mining sector.

He expressed optimism about cooperation in the gemstones industry through training, technical assistance and knowledge sharing.

The Federal Minister appreciated Australia’s willingness to support Pakistan in its journey toward formalizing the mineral sector, terming such cooperation reassuring and timely.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Pakistan Australia cooperation in mining and gemstones for mutual benefit.