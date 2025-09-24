Pakistan and Bangladesh strengthen business ties

Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce, attended a key networking event between the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), gesturing growing economic collaboration between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

During the meeting with DCCI President, Taskeen Ahmed and Board members, Mr. Khan highlighted a noticeable increase in trade and commercial activity between the two countries.

He pointed to emerging opportunities in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, and minerals as areas attracting rising interest from business communities on both sides.

Mr. Khan reaffirmed his commitment to creating a comprehensive and conducive environment for businesses from both countries, following the recent visit of Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce.

He stressed that enhanced cooperation between private sectors would unlock new avenues for bilateral trade and investment.

The networking session was described by participants as a significant step in strengthening business-to-business relations and deepening economic ties between both countries, potentially opening new avenues for trade and investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, highlighting key areas such as people-to-people contacts, academic exchanges, and trade and economic collaboration.

In a meeting with Dr. A. F. M. Khalid Hossain, Bangladesh’s Adviser on Religious Affairs, who called on him in Islamabad, the prime minister emphasized the importance of sustained high-level visits to maintain the momentum of bilateral ties.

Dr. A. F. M. Khalid Hossain was accompanied by High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Md Iqbal Hussain Khan.

The prime minister warmly welcomed Dr. Hossain and his delegation and noted that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh were deeply rooted in shared history, cultural ties, and familial affinities.

Recalling their previous meetings in New York and Cairo, Shehbaz Sharif praised the visionary leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, recognizing his role in poverty alleviation and his commitment to strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh relations.

Dr. Hossain thanked the prime minister for receiving him and noted that the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh were underpinned by historical linkages and common faith.

He also handed over a letter from Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus addressed to the prime minister, conveying condolences over the loss of lives and property caused by the floods in Pakistan and offering relief assistance.