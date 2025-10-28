Pakistan and Canada vow to deepen agricultural cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, held a meeting with the Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. Tarik Ali Khan, to discuss the enhancement of bilateral agricultural cooperation and facilitation of trade in agri-products. Both sides expressed their commitment to building a stronger and mutually beneficial partnership in agriculture, food safety, and technology transfer.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain underscored that Pakistan and Canada share long-standing relations founded on mutual respect and development cooperation. He said that agriculture remains a key area where both countries can complement each other’s strengths. Highlighting Pakistan’s growing food market and potential for agri-industrial growth, the Minister noted that Pakistan’s population of over 250 million presents a vast opportunity for Canadian exports and joint ventures in agricultural technology, processing, and value addition.

The Minister emphasized that Pakistan is working to diversify edible oil imports by reducing reliance on palm oil—valued at over USD 4 billion annually—and shifting towards canola and soybean oils, which are healthier and environmentally more sustainable. He added that Pakistan is encouraging domestic canola cultivation to boost farmer income, ensure import substitution, and expand local processing industries. He noted that canola farming in Pakistan has become profitable and attractive for growers, and the government is extending support through technology transfer and market facilitation.

Referring to trade facilitation measures, Rana Tanveer Hussain informed the High Commissioner that the Ministry of Climate Change has approved 43 GMO events, and the final notification is in process, which will allow further clearance for GMO canola imports from Canada. He assured that all steps are being taken in line with international biosafety and food safety standards to ensure safe and smooth trade. The Minister appreciated Canada’s proposal to host a delegation from Pakistan’s Department of Plant Protection to visit Canadian laboratories, storage, and inspection facilities to observe biosafety protocols. He said such collaboration will help build mutual confidence and pave the way for lifting the current moratorium on GMO canola imports.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain further proposed enhanced collaboration in hybrid seed development, livestock breeding, embryo transfer technology, and feed formulation. He expressed interest in establishing joint ventures for agricultural machinery manufacturing, saying that Canadian expertise could greatly contribute to modernizing Pakistan’s farming infrastructure. The Minister also sought Canada’s technical support in finalizing Pakistan’s BSE negligible risk dossier and Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) control program, which will enable the country to access high-value global meat markets.

He welcomed ongoing coordination with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), acknowledging progress in the Veterinary Health Certificate for import of live animals from Canada and collaboration on the export of day-old chicks and hatching eggs. He also stressed the importance of CFIA certification to expand market access for Pakistan’s halal gelatin, sheep casings, and processed chicken, noting that Pakistan aims to enhance exports of safe and high-quality halal food products.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan praised Pakistan’s growing agricultural potential and the government’s efforts to promote sustainable farming and food security. He said that Canada values its partnership with Pakistan and sees strong potential for expanding bilateral trade, particularly in oilseeds, pulses, cereals, and edible oils. The High Commissioner emphasized that Canada maintains some of the highest biosafety and food safety standards in the world and expressed confidence that increased regulatory cooperation between both countries would help resume GMO canola imports and deepen mutual trade.

He invited Pakistan to participate in the upcoming 19th Annual Canadian Summit on Food Safety, scheduled for April 8–9, 2026, and confirmed that a high-level Canadian delegation will attend the Pakistan Edible Oil and Seed Exporters Conference in January 2026. The High Commissioner also shared Canada’s success stories in food processing and agribusiness, particularly in the production of French fries, frozen vegetables, and value-added food products, offering to share Canadian experience and technology to enhance Pakistan’s agro-industrial capabilities.

Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain appreciated the High Commissioner’s proposals and reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to working closely with Canada to translate these ideas into tangible results. He proposed the formation of a Joint Working Group (JWG) to follow up on issues related to certification, market access, and technical collaboration, ensuring steady progress in agricultural cooperation.

Concluding the meeting, the Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to expand bilateral agricultural trade and partnerships with Canada, particularly in areas of technology transfer, food safety, and sustainable resource management. Both sides agreed to continue close coordination through regular consultations and exchange of delegations to further strengthen agricultural and economic ties between the two friendly countries.