Pakistan and China present five-point peace plan for Iran- US war

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have outlined a five-point plan of peace and stability in the Gulf and the Middle East.

According to the spokesperson of the foreign office (FO) of Pakistan, Tahir Andrabi, China and Pakistan have jointly called for an immediate ceasefire and the launch of peace talks to ease rising tensions in the Gulf and the wider Middle East.

The appeal came after talks in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Ishaq Dar.

Both countries urged all parties to halt hostilities without delay and to prevent any further escalation of conflict.

The two sides also stressed the need to ensure unhindered access for humanitarian aid to all affected areas.

They expressed support for the early resumption of peace negotiations, calling dialogue and diplomacy the only viable path to resolving disputes.

The leaders of both countries also stressed respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security of Iran and the Gulf states.

They also called on all sides to refrain from the use or threat of force during negotiations.

Pakistan and China highlighted the importance of protecting civilians and non-military infrastructure.

They also appealed for an immediate end to attacks on civilian targets and full compliance with international humanitarian law.

They also called for the protection of critical facilities, including energy installations, desalination plants, power systems and peaceful nuclear sites.

The strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz was underscored. They called for the safety of vessels and crews in the waterway and urged the swift restoration of safe passage for commercial and civilian shipping.

According to the spokesperson of FO, China and Pakistan emphasise the supremacy of the United Nations (UN) Charter and the promotion of a genuine multidimensional system.

They reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of the United Nations Charter and called for strengthening the role of the UN in building a comprehensive framework for lasting peace.

They stressed that sustainable peace must be achieved in accordance with international law and through UN principles.