Pakistan-Germany bilateral negotiations yield €114 mln development package

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany today successfully concluded the 2025 Pakistan-Germany Bilateral Negotiations on Development Cooperation in Islamabad. The negotiations were co-chaired by Mr. Muhammad Humair Karim, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Ms. Christine Toetzke, Director-General of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Excellencies Ms. Ina Lepel, Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, and Ms. Saqlain Syeda, Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany, also took part in the engagement, reinforcing the institutional ties and collaborative spirit between the two governments.

Germany announced a new development commitment of Financial and Technical commitment to the tune of €114 million for the period of 2025–26, focusing on key areas as climate and energy (just transition), sustainable economic development and vocational training, and social protection.

The Secretary EAD, Mr. Karim appreciated the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany for its sustained and valued support to Pakistan’s development in advancing renewable energy initiatives, fostering employment generation, and reinforcing social protection mechanisms. The need for continued alignment with Pakistan’s Economic Transformation Plan “URAAN Pakistan” was further urged.

Ms. Christine Toetzke appreciated Pakistan’s reform measures and reaffirmed Germany’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in addressing the challenges of climate change, economic transformation, and social inclusion. Ambassador Ina Lepel lauded the strong partnership between the two countries and emphasized that Germany values its long-standing friendship with Pakistan and will continue to work together to promote sustainable growth, good governance, and people-centered development.

At the conclusion of the event, Secretary Economic Affairs Mr. Muhammad Humair Karim and Director-General Christine Toetzke signed the Summary Record of the 2025 Pak-Germany Bilateral Negotiations on Development Cooperation, formally marking the new commitments and reaffirming the shared resolve to strengthen bilateral ties. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation under the Pakistan-German Climate and Energy Partnership, strengthen coordination on vocational training and youth employment, and continue collaboration on social protection and disaster resilience. The next round of negotiations between the two countries will be held in Berlin in 2027.