Pakistan and India to exchange nuclear sites’ lists today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and India will exchange lists of their nuclear installations and facilities under the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India was signed on 31st December 1988 and ratified on 27th January 1991.

The practice of exchanging nuclear installations and facilities lists has been continuing since 1st January 1992.

The Agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each calendar year.

