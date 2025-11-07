Pakistan and Iran are victims of state-sponsored terrorism: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday emphasized Pakistan’s desire to enhance cooperation with Iran in areas of mutual interest, particularly economic development and bilateral trade.

He was speaking with Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Dr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who called on him along with a delegation at the Prime Minister’s House.

Prime Minister Shehbaz warmly welcomed the visiting delegation and recalled the cordial and historic relations between Pakistan and the brotherly Muslim country of Iran. He reaffirmed the commitment of both nations to pursue dialogue and diplomacy for the peaceful resolution of disputes across the world.

The prime minister also expressed deep respect for the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and President Masoud Pazeshkian.

The prime minister stated that both countries condemned state-sponsored terrorism and have always supported each other in the wake of unilateral aggression against their sovereign states.

He added that both countries had unfortunately been victims of terrorism and thus firmly share the resolve of global peace, prosperity and positive cooperation in the region. “Pakistan and Iran are determined to work in cohesion and cooperation for unity of Muslim Ummah.”

In his remarks, Speaker Dr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf expressed gratitude to the prime minister, the government, and the people of Pakistan for their steadfast support during the recent Iran-Israel conflict.

He stated that the support shown by Pakistan in the 12-day war is deeply appreciated and cherished by the people of Iran. He stated Iran and Pakistan firmly believe in the unity of Muslim Ummah and in the message of global peace.

He also expressed Iran’s commitment to further enhance bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of economic development and trade. The Iranian speaker conveyed message of warmth and reverence from Iranian President Masoud Pazeshkian for Prime Minister and people of Pakistan.