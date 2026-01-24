Pakistan and Somalia agree diplomatic passport visa waiver

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari met the Minister of Interior of Somalia, Ali Yousuf, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral engagement.

On this occasion, the two sides witnessed the signing of an agreement abolishing visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports between Pakistan and Somalia.

The agreement was signed by Hamza Adan Haadoow, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, and Dawood Muhammad Baraech, Special Secretary, Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control of Pakistan.

The President of Pakistan has described Africa as an important part of the world’s geopolitical landscape, saying Pakistan was keen to deepen engagement with African states, including Somalia.

President Zardari was informed that this visit by the Somali Interior Minister is the first bilateral official visit from Somalia to Pakistan in the past 35 years.

The President of Pakistan also emphasised that Pakistan remains committed to regional and international efforts against transnational crime and narcotics trafficking. Broader geopolitical situation and opportunities for bilateral cooperation also came under discussion.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in law enforcement and criminal justice.

Discussions included the feasibility of negotiating a bilateral extradition treaty and the legal frameworks governing extradition in each country. The possibility of initiating discussions on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and the transfer of sentenced persons was also explored.

The two sides further discussed cooperation in counter-narcotics efforts, including collaboration against drug trafficking and organised crime, information and intelligence sharing, as well as capacity building and training of personnel.

The President was informed that Pakistan had offered assistance from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in the fields of advanced identity management, civil registration and secure documentation systems as well as in providing training to Somalian police force.

The Somali Interior Minister, Ali Yousuf expressed his appreciation to the government of Pakistan. Ali Yousuf also handed over a letter from the President of Somalia to President Zardari, conveying greetings and good wishes, and reaffirming the desire for deepened bilateral ties.

The Somali Minister described Pakistan as a reliable partner and brother to Somalia since its independence, recalling the sacrifices made by Pakistani peacekeepers during UN missions in Somalia in the 1990s where Pakistani personnel laid down their lives while serving under the United Nations flag.