Pakistan and South Africa emphasise defence collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, held a significant meeting with South Africa’s Acting Secretary of Defence, Dr. Gamede, accompanied by a delegation to discuss enhanced defence collaboration and cooperative efforts. ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral defence collaboration and identifying new areas for collaboration in defence-related sectors.

Dr. Gamede emphasized South Africa’s deep interest in expanding mutual defence cooperation and highlighted the potential for extensive collaboration in defence industries.

They conveyed their appreciation for the current collaborative efforts and discussed potential avenues to further strengthen and expand defence collaboration between the two nations.

Khawaja Asif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing defence collaboration with South Africa, underscoring the importance of these relationships in promoting peace, security, and stability.

Khawaja Asif emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships in cutting-edge fields, highlighting areas like cybersecurity, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and research and development.

Additionally, Khawaja Asif underscored the value of fostering advancements through technology transfer and capacity building within the defence industry, aiming to enhance collaborative efforts and innovation between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to explore opportunities for cooperation in training programs, technology exchange, and defence manufacturing, signifying a shared dedication to fostering stronger defence ties.

Earlier, Commander of the National Guard of the Kingdom of Bahrain, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman, met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The discussion focused on matters of mutual interest, the regional security landscape, and opportunities to enhance bilateral military cooperation.

During the meeting, General Asim Munir highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration to address shared security challenges and to promote peace and stability in the region.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and commended their unwavering efforts in combating terrorism.