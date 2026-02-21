Pakistan and South Africa women ODI series to begin on Sunday

Pakistan will face South Africa in a three-match women’s ODI series, commencing from Sunday, 22 February.

This is Pakistan women’s second ODI series against South Africa in six months.

The ODI matches will be played on 22, 25 February and 1 March. The first and third games will start at 1pm PKT, while the only day-night fixture at SuperSport Park, Centurion will get underway at 4pm PKT.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad will be captained by Fatima Sana, while Laura Wolvaardt will lead the home side. Pakistan come on the back of a comprehensive win in the third T20I of the series, winning the game by 53 runs.

The squad features one uncapped player for Pakistan, with left-arm pacer Tasmia Rubab braced for her ODI debut.

The three-match ODI series is part of the 2025-2029 ICC Women’s ODI Championship; the competition that serves as a qualification route for the 2029 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

In this cycle, each side will feature in eight three-match ODI series; four home and four away, so every game carries significant value in the Championship standings.

For Pakistan, in the current squad, in the batting department, Sidra Amin has featured in 13 ODIs against South Africa, scoring 476 runs at an average of 43.27 including two centuries and as many half-centuries.

In the bowling unit, left-arm spinner Nashra Sundhu has played 16 matches, claiming 25 wickets at an economy rate of 4.16 with her career-best figures of 6-26 coming against the Proteas in September 2025.

Wahab Riaz talking to PCB Digital ahead of the ODI series said: “The T20I series was very competitive and we will look to give South Africa a tough time in the ODI series as well. It is all about belief. We have been playing good cricket and now need to implement our plans better.

“ODI cricket is different to T20Is; one has to be more disciplined. The pitches are good for both bowling and batting. These wickets are supportive and aid anyone who plays good cricket.

“We have made a few changes, but we will play positive, attacking cricket. At the same time, we will take our time in the middle. If we execute our plans well, we can win this series.

“Every match is important for us. We are working hard to cover loopholes in the fielding; one good catch or run-out can change the momentum of the game.

I am positive and backing this team to win the series.”

15-member squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Umm-e-Hani

Series schedule

1st ODI – 22 February – Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein (day) at 1pm PKT

2nd ODI – 25 February – SuperSport Park, Centurion (day/night) at 4pm PKT

3rd ODI – 1 March – Kingsmead, Durban (day) at 1pm PKT